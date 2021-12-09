Technology Sector Update for 12/09/2021: RNG,U,AVCT

Technology stocks were lower in Thursday trading, with the SPDR Technology Select Sector ETF (XLK) slipping 0.4% while the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index was falling 0.9% this afternoon.

In company news, RingCentral (RNG) tumbled 15% after the networking software company said Anand Eswaran will be stepping down as president and chief operating officer and that chief accounting officer Vaibhav Agarwal will step in as chief financial officer on an interim basis beginning on Jan. 1.

Unity Software (U) slid 9.6% after a new regulatory filing showed company cofounder and board member sold shares in a series of transaction, paring his indirect stake to nearly 9.25 million Unity shares. He also owns another 2,407 shares through a restricted stock grant.

American Virtual Cloud Technologies (AVCT) soared 61% after the IT services company said it was expecting its Kandy cloud communications platform to generate a 31.4% increase in revenue this year over FY20 levels, rising to around $18.8 million during the 12 months ending Dec. 31.

