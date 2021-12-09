Technology Sector Update for 12/09/2021: CIEN,RNG,U,AVCT

Technology stocks continued to lose ground this afternoon, with the SPDR Technology Select Sector ETF (XLK) slipping 0.8% in late trade while the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index was falling 1.6% this afternoon.

In company news, Ciena (CIEN) climbed over 15% after projecting 11% to 13% revenue growth during FY22 over prior-year levels, topping analyst estimates. Revenue for the networking equipment and software firm rose 2.5% during the 12 months ended Oct. 30 to $3.62 billion, indicating an FY22 range of $4.02 billion to $4.09 billion. Analysts, on average, are expecting Ciena to generate $3.92 billion this year.

American Virtual Cloud Technologies (AVCT) soared 77% after the IT services company said it was expecting its Kandy cloud communications platform to generate a 31.4% increase in revenue this year over FY20 levels, rising to around $18.8 million during the 12 months ending Dec. 31.

To the downside: Unity Software (U) slid 9% after a new regulatory filing showed company co-founder and board member sold shares in a series of transactions, paring his indirect stake to nearly 9.25 million Unity shares. He also owns another 2,407 shares through a restricted stock grant.

RingCentral (RNG) tumbled 13.5% after the networking software company said Anand Eswaran will be stepping down as president and chief operating officer and that chief accounting officer Vaibhav Agarwal will step in as the chief financial officer on an interim basis beginning on Jan. 1.

