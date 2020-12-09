Technology Sector Update for 12/09/2020: STM, PLAB, UBER, XLK, SOXX

Technology stocks were declining premarket Wednesday. The Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLK) was up 0.06% and the Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (SOXX) was 0.07% lower in recent trading.

STMicroelectronics (STM) expects the US-China trade war to affect its profitability and slow down its growth even after the pandemic is over, Reuters reported, citing Chief Executive Jean-Marc Chery. STMicroelectronics was slipping past 10% recently.

Photronics (PLAB) was plunging by more than 18% after it reported fiscal Q4 diluted earnings of $0.10 per share, which was down from $0.15 per share in the prior-year period. The result fell short of the consensus estimate of analysts polled by Capital IQ for diluted earnings of $0.15 per share.

Uber Technologies (UBER) has announced the pricing of $1.0 billion principal amount of 0% convertible senior notes due 2025 in a private placement to qualified institutional buyers. Uber was up nearly 1% in recent trading.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.