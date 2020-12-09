Technology Sector Update for 12/09/2020: AI,CMBM,VIAV,USIO

Technology stocks led Wednesday's afternoon selloff, with the SPDR Technology Select Sector ETF Tuesday sinking 2.1% in late trade while the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index was falling 3.3%.

In company news, C3.ai (AI) rallied Wednesday, climbing as much as 174% to a first-day high of $115 a share, after the artificial-intelligence software company priced a $651 million initial public offering of 15.5 million common shares at $42 apiece, well over an already increased range of $36 to $38 per share. Net proceeds, together with an extra $170 million from concurrent private placement with Microsoft (MSFT) and an affiliate of Koch Industries, will be used for general corporate purposes, including working capital, operating expenses and capital expenditures, according to the final prospectus.

Usio (USIO) rose more than 15% after saying it has signed a non-binding letter of intent to acquire the assets of privately held Information Management Solutions, setting the stage for the electronic payments process to re-enter the electronic bill payment and presentment industry. Financial details of the prospective transaction were not disclosed but the companies said they work together on an exclusive basis until a deal is consummated or terminated.

Viavi Solutions (VIAV) fell 1.6% on Wednesday despite announcing a licensing agreement with China-based Viko Optics Technical Co for Viavi's three-dimensional sensing technology. Financial and other terms of the agreement were not disclosed.

Cambium Networks (CMBM) declined 6.9% after late Tuesday saying it will pay an undisclosed amount to Ubiquiti (UI) to settle a legal challenge by the rival networking equipment company over Cambium's Elevate software for use on Ubiquiti devices. Neither side had to admit to any wrongdoing or liability.

