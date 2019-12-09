Technology Sector Update for 12/09/2019: MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG, LITE, RMBS, ERIC, FB

Top Technology Stocks:

MSFT: -0.24%

AAPL: -1.34%

IBM: +0.67%

CSCO: +0.16%

GOOG: +0.47%

Technology stocks were mostly lower in late trading, with the shares of tech companies in the S&P 500 declining 0.4% while the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index was also 0.4% softer.

Stocks moving on news include:

(-) Lumentum Holdings (LITE) was over 3% lower after the telecommunications equipment company said it plans to raise $850 million of convertible senior notes due 2026 via a private placement.

(-) Rambus (RMBS) completed the acquisition of the silicon IP, secure protocols and provisioning business of Verimatrix for $45 million upfront cash, and up to an additional $20 million in contingency payments. Rambus was 0.7% weaker.

(-) Ericsson (ERIC) agreed to pay over $1 billion in penalties to resolve a US government probe into violations of the Foreign Corrupt Practices Act. The US Department of Justice said the Swedish telecommunications company schemed to pay bribes and falsify books and records and failed to implement reasonable internal accounting controls from 2000 to 2016. Ericsson was 0.7% down.

(+) Facebook (FB) has sold its 3D virtual reality sculpting tool Oculus Medium to Adobe (ADBE), Oculus Medium said in a blog post on Friday. Both stocks were 0.3% higher.

