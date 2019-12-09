Technology Sector Update for 12/09/2019: MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG, LITE, ERIC, MRVL, RMBS

Top Technology Stocks:

MSFT: +0.05%

AAPL: -1.88%

IBM: +0.86%

CSCO: +0.68%

GOOG: +0.85%

Technology stocks were mostly higher in midday trading, with shares of tech companies in the S&P 500 declining 0.3% while the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index was 0.1% softer.

In industry news, the Financial Stability Board said in a report BigTech firms' entry into finance has numerous benefits, including potential for greater innovation but also posed risks to financial stability. Separately, China has ordered all state offices to remove foreign hardware and software within three years, FT reported on Monday.

Stocks moving on news include:

(-) Lumentum Holdings (LITE) was nearly 3% lower after the telecommunications equipment company said it plans to raise $850 million of convertible senior notes due 2026 via a private placement.

(+) Marvell Technology Group (MRVL) was almost 2% lower after the company said it now expects revenue of $710 million, +/- 3%, against previous guidance of $750 million, +/- 3%, following the completion of the sale of its Wi-Fi Connectivity business to NXP (NXPI). Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected revenue of $735.34 million for the quarter.

(-) Rambus (RMBS) completed the acquisition of the silicon IP, secure protocols and provisioning business of Verimatrix for $45 million upfront cash, and up to an additional $20 million in contingency payments. Rambus was 0.3% weaker.

(-) Ericsson (ERIC) agreed to pay over $1 billion in penalties to resolve a US government probe into violations of the Foreign Corrupt Practices Act. The US Department of Justice said the Swedish telecom company schemed to pay bribes and falsify books and records and failed to implement reasonable internal accounting controls from 2000 to 2016. Ericsson was 0.5% down.

