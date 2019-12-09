Technology Sector Update for 12/09/2019: MRVL, RMBS, ERIC, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG

Top Technology Stocks:

MSFT: -0.59%

AAPL: -0.19%

IBM: -0.24%

CSCO: +0.21%

GOOG: -0.07%

Technology giants were mostly lower pre-bell Monday.

In other sector news:

(+) Marvell Technology Group (MRVL) was marginally advancing after saying it now expects revenue of $710 million, +/- 3%, against previous guidance of $750 million, +/- 3%, following the completion of the sale of its Wi-Fi Connectivity business to NXP (NXPI). Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected revenue of $735.34 million for the quarter.

(=) Rambus (RMBS) completed the acquisition of the silicon IP, secure protocols and provisioning business of Verimatrix for $45 million upfront cash, and up to an additional $20 million in contingency payments. Rambus was flat in pre-market trading.

(-) Ericsson (ERIC) agreed to pay more than $1 billion in penalties to resolve a US government probe into violations of the Foreign Corrupt Practices Act. The US Department of Justice said the Swedish telecommunications company schemed to pay bribes and falsify books and records and failed to implement reasonable internal accounting controls from 2000 to 2016. Ericsson was declining in recent trading.

