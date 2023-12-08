News & Insights

Technology
MOMO

Technology Sector Update for 12/08/2023: MOMO, SMAR, CMTL, XLK, XSD

December 08, 2023 — 09:09 am EST

Written by MT Newswires for MTNewswires ->

Technology stocks were mixed premarket Friday with the Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLK) recently down 0.2% while the SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (XSD) was 0.4% higher.

Hello Group (MOMO) was gaining nearly 10% in value after it reported Q3 non-GAAP earnings of 3.05 Chinese renminbi ($0.43) per diluted American depositary share, up from 2.60 renminbi a year earlier. An analyst polled by Capital IQ expected 2.52 renminbi.

Smartsheet (SMAR) was up more than 2% after saying it swung to fiscal Q3 non-GAAP diluted earnings of $0.16 per share from a loss of $0.01 per share a year earlier. Analysts surveyed by Capital IQ expected a non-GAAP EPS of $0.09.

Comtech Telecommunications (CMTL) was 12% lower after saying its financial statements were prepared "assuming we will continue as a going concern." The company reported fiscal Q1 non-GAAP earnings late Thursday of $0.24 per diluted share, up from $0.16 a year earlier.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Technology
MTNewswires
Founded in 1999, MT Newswires (formerly known as Midnight Trader) is a leading provider of original source, multi-asset class, real-time, global financial news and information to most of the largest banks, brokerage firms and professional market data, trading & research applications in North America.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

MOMO
SMAR
CMTL
XLK
XSD

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.