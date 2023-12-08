Technology Sector Update for 12/08/2023: MOMO, SMAR, CMTL, XLK, XSD

Technology stocks were mixed premarket Friday with the Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLK) recently down 0.2% while the SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (XSD) was 0.4% higher.

Hello Group (MOMO) was gaining nearly 10% in value after it reported Q3 non-GAAP earnings of 3.05 Chinese renminbi ($0.43) per diluted American depositary share, up from 2.60 renminbi a year earlier. An analyst polled by Capital IQ expected 2.52 renminbi.

Smartsheet (SMAR) was up more than 2% after saying it swung to fiscal Q3 non-GAAP diluted earnings of $0.16 per share from a loss of $0.01 per share a year earlier. Analysts surveyed by Capital IQ expected a non-GAAP EPS of $0.09.

Comtech Telecommunications (CMTL) was 12% lower after saying its financial statements were prepared "assuming we will continue as a going concern." The company reported fiscal Q1 non-GAAP earnings late Thursday of $0.24 per diluted share, up from $0.16 a year earlier.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.