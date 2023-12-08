Technology Sector Update for 12/08/2023: DOCU, CIEN, NVDA

Tech stocks rose late Friday afternoon with the Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLK) adding 0.9% and the SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (XSD) advancing 1.6%.

The Philadelphia Semiconductor index rose 0.8%.

In corporate news, DocuSign (DOCU) shares rose 4.6% after the company reported higher-than-expected earnings and revenue in fiscal Q3 and raised revenue guidance for fiscal 2024.

Ciena (CIEN) shares fell 4.7%, a day after the company reported fiscal Q4 results and Raymond James cut the company's price target.

Nvidia (NVDA) Chief Executive Officer Jensen Huang is set to meet Vietnamese government officials and tech firm representatives to discuss potential semiconductor deals, Reuters reported Friday. Nvidia shares rose 1.9%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.