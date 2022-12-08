Technology Sector Update for 12/08/2022: CIEN, HCP, EGHT

Technology stocks were leading the broader advance for the Thursday markets, with the Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLK) rising 1.6% while the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index was gaining 2.3% this afternoon.

In company news, Ciena (CIEN) gained over 20% after the networking equipment company blew past Wall Street estimates with its fiscal Q4 results and said it was expecting "outsized revenue growth" during fiscal 2023. Excluding one-time items, it earned $0.61 per share during the three months ended Oct. 29 on $971 million in revenue compared with the Capital IQ consensus looking for a $0.07 per share adjusted profit on $847.8 million in Q4 revenue.

HashiCorp (HCP) rose 7.5% after the infrastructure software firm late Wednesday reported an adjusted Q3 net loss of $0.13 per share, beating the Capital IQ consensus expecting a non-GAAP loss of $0.31 per share. Revenue grew 52% during the quarter ended Oct. 31 to $125.3 million, exceeding the $111.1 million analyst mean, and it also raised its fiscal 2023 outlook above Wall Street expectations.

8x8 (EGHT) added 6.7% after Irish communication testing technologies firm Spearline said it bought 8x8's Callstats subsidiary for an undisclosed amount.

