Technology Sector Update for 12/08/2021: PLAB,EPAM,KSU,CP,CP.TO,ROKU,GOOG,GOOGL,PD

Technology stocks firmed slightly this afternoon, with the SPDR Technology Select Sector ETF (XLK) Wednesday rising 0.2% in late trade although the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index still was sinking 0.5% shortly before Wednesday's closing bell.

In company news, Photronics (PLAB) increased more than 25% after the photomask manufacturer reported fiscal Q4 results breezing past Wall Street expectations and projected net income and revenue for its current Q1 also exceeding analyst estimates for the three months ended Jan. 31. The company sees Q1 earnings in a range of $0.27 to $0.34 per share on between $178 million to $186 million in revenue compared with the Capital IQ consensus expecting a $0.22 per share profit on $170.7 million in revenue.

Roku (ROKU) added more than 19% after the streaming television platform company reached a multiyear agreement with Alphabet's (GOOG,GOOGL) Google that will keep YouTube and YouTube TV available for Roku users. Financial terms were not disclosed. Alphabet shares were slightly lower this afternoon.

EPAM Systems (EPAM) climbed over 17% as the software developer is set to join the S&P 500 index on Dec. 14, replacing Kansas City Southern (KSU), which is being acquired by Canadian Pacific (CP).

PagerDuty (PD) rose almost 12% as RBC Capital Markets Wednesday increased its price target for the digital management company by $2 to $50 a share and reiterated its outperform rating for the company's stock, citing its strong fiscal Q3 performance.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.