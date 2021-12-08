Technology Sector Update for 12/08/2021: EPAM,KSU,CP,CP.TO,ROKU,GOOG,GOOGL,PD

Technology stocks were little changed, with the SPDR Technology Select Sector ETF (XLK) Wednesday rising less than 0.1% while the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index was sinking 0.7% this afternoon.

In company news, EPAM Systems (EPAM) climbed 14.5% as the software developer is set to join the S&P 500 index on Dec. 14, replacing Kansas City Southern (KSU), which is being acquired by Canadian Pacific (CP).

Roku (ROKU) added more than 18% after the streaming television platform company reached a multiyear agreement with Alphabet's (GOOG,GOOGL) Google that will keep YouTube and YouTube TV available for Roku users. Financial terms were not disclosed. Alphabet shares were slightly lower this afternoon.

PagerDuty (PD) rose almost 13% after RBC Capital Markets Wednesday increased its price target for the digital management company by $2 to $50 a share and reiterated its outperform rating for the company's stock, citing its strong fiscal Q3 performance.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.