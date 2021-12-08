Technology Sector Update for 12/08/2021: EPAM, PD, S, XLK, SOXX

Technology stocks were mixed pre-bell Wednesday. The Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLK) was 0.08% higher while the Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (SOXX) was recently declining by 0.36%.

EPAM Systems (EPAM) was gaining more than 9% in value as the company is set to join the S&P 500 effective prior to the opening of markets on Dec. 14.

PagerDuty (PD) was rallying past 9% after it reported a fiscal Q3 non-GAAP loss of $0.07 per share, compared with a loss of $0.08 per share a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected a per-share loss of $0.09.

SentinelOne (S) narrowed its adjusted net loss to $0.15 per share in Q3 from $0.72 per share a year earlier, and beating analyst estimates of an $0.18 loss per share in a Capital IQ survey. SentinelOne was down more than 14% in recent trading.

