Technology Sector Update for 12/08/2020: UMC,COUP,DQ

Technology stocks were edging higher, with the SPDR Technology Select Sector ETF Tuesday rising 0.3% although the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index still was falling 0.1% this afternoon.

In company news, United Microelectronics (UMC) slid 3.6% despite the specialty chipmaker Tuesday reported a 6% increase in net sales during November compared with year-ago levels, rising to NT$14.73 billion from NT$13.89 billion last year. Since the start of the year, sales are up 19.8% over 2019 to NT$161.53 billion.

Coupa Software (COUP) was 2.3% lower, giving back a more than 4% advance earlier Tuesday that followed it reporting non-GAAP Q3 net income of $0.18 per share, down from $0.20 per share during the same quarter last year but still beating the Capital IQ consensus expecting a $0.03 per share adjusted profit.

Among advancers, DAQO New Energy (DQ) rose 7.2% after Goldman Sachs Tuesday started coverage of the photovoltaic products company with a buy stock rating and a $62 price target.

