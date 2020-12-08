Technology
SQNS

Technology Sector Update for 12/08/2020: SQNS,UMC,COUP,DQ

Contributor
MT Newswires MTNewswires
Published

Technology stocks added slightly to their narrow Tuesday gains, with the SPDR Technology Select Sector ETF Tuesday rising 0.4% this afternoon although the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index still was falling 0.3%.

In company news, Sequans Communications (SQNS) fell 6% after the specialty chipmaker Tuesday priced a $13.9 million secondary offering of 2.53 million American depositary shares following the conversion by the Nokomis Capital Master Fund of its convertible notes at $5.50 each, representing a 10% discount to Monday's closing price. The company did not receive any proceeds from the stock sale.

United Microelectronics (UMC) slid 3.5% despite the specialty chipmaker Tuesday reported a 6% increase in net sales during November compared with year-ago levels, rising to NT$14.73 billion from NT$13.89 billion last year. Since the start of the year, sales are up 19.8% over 2019 to NT$161.53 billion.

Coupa Software (COUP) was 3% lower, giving back a more than 4% advance earlier Tuesday that followed it reporting non-GAAP Q3 net income of $0.18 per share, down from $0.20 per share during the same quarter last year but still beating the Capital IQ consensus expecting a $0.03 per share adjusted profit.

Among advancers, DAQO New Energy (DQ) rose 5.5% after Goldman Sachs Tuesday started coverage of the photovoltaic products company with a buy stock rating and a $62 price target.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

SQNS UMC COUP DQ

Latest Technology Videos

    See more videos

    MTNewswires

    Founded in 1999, MT Newswires (formerly known as Midnight Trader) is a leading provider of original source, multi-asset class, real-time, global financial news and information to most of the largest banks, brokerage firms and professional market data, trading & research applications in North America.

    Learn More

    More from MTNewswires

    Explore Technology

    Explore

    Most Popular