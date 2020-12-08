Technology Sector Update for 12/08/2020: SQNS,UMC,COUP,DQ

Technology stocks added slightly to their narrow Tuesday gains, with the SPDR Technology Select Sector ETF Tuesday rising 0.4% this afternoon although the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index still was falling 0.3%.

In company news, Sequans Communications (SQNS) fell 6% after the specialty chipmaker Tuesday priced a $13.9 million secondary offering of 2.53 million American depositary shares following the conversion by the Nokomis Capital Master Fund of its convertible notes at $5.50 each, representing a 10% discount to Monday's closing price. The company did not receive any proceeds from the stock sale.

United Microelectronics (UMC) slid 3.5% despite the specialty chipmaker Tuesday reported a 6% increase in net sales during November compared with year-ago levels, rising to NT$14.73 billion from NT$13.89 billion last year. Since the start of the year, sales are up 19.8% over 2019 to NT$161.53 billion.

Coupa Software (COUP) was 3% lower, giving back a more than 4% advance earlier Tuesday that followed it reporting non-GAAP Q3 net income of $0.18 per share, down from $0.20 per share during the same quarter last year but still beating the Capital IQ consensus expecting a $0.03 per share adjusted profit.

Among advancers, DAQO New Energy (DQ) rose 5.5% after Goldman Sachs Tuesday started coverage of the photovoltaic products company with a buy stock rating and a $62 price target.

