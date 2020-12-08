Technology Sector Update for 12/08/2020: COUP, PLTR, MSTR, XLK, SOXX

Technology firms were retreated during pre-bell Tuesday as the Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLK) declined 0.2% and the Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (SOXX) lost 0.3%.

Coupa Software (COUP) gained more than 4% after reporting fiscal Q3 adjusted earnings of $0.18 per share, down from $0.20 per share a year earlier but still beat the $0.03 average analyst estimate compiled by Capital IQ.

Palantir Technologies (PLTR) rose 5.3% after securing a three-year deal worth $44.4 million wherein the company will provide software to help the Food and Drug Administration's Center for Drug Evaluation and Research and the Oncology Center for Excellence review drug data.

Meanwhile, MicroStrategy (MSTR) retreated more than 5% after announcing on Monday that it is planning to sell $400 million in aggregate principal amount of convertible senior notes due 2025 in a private offering.

