Technology Sector Update for 12/07/2023: AI, SMTC, SEAT, XLK, XSD

Technology stocks were edging higher premarket Thursday with the SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (XSD) advancing by 0.6% and the Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLK) up 0.4% recently.

C3.ai (AI) was slipping past 10% after it reported a fiscal Q2 non-GAAP loss of $0.13 per diluted share, wider than a loss of $0.11 a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected a $0.18 loss.

Semtech (SMTC) was up more than 11% after it reported fiscal Q3 net sales of $200.9 million, up from $177.6 million a year earlier. Analysts surveyed by Capital IQ expected $200.6 million.

Vivid Seats (SEAT) was down more than 12% after saying a selling shareholder intends to issue 18.5 million of the company's class A shares through a secondary underwritten public offering.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.