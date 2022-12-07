Technology Sector Update for 12/07/2022: VS,ZFOX,MBLY,MDB

Technology stocks resumed their declines Wednesday afternoon, with the Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLK) falling 0.5%, although the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index was gaining 0.1% in late trade.

In company news, Versus Systems (VS) retreated Wednesday, at one point sinking over 50% to a record low of $0.74 a share, after the business-to-business software firm priced a $2.1 million public offering of 2.1 million common shares at $1 apiece, or nearly 33% below Tuesday's closing price. Investors also received warrants to buy two additional shares exercisable at $1.10 per share for each share they bought in the original offering.

ZeroFox (ZFOX) declined almost 12% after the cybersecurity firm late Tuesday missed Wall Street expectations with a $6.03-per-share net loss for a shortened fiscal Q3 beginning Aug. 4 following its merger with a blank-check company and running through Oct. 31. The lone analyst polled by Capital IQ had been expecting ZeroFox to post a Q3 loss of $0.12 per share.

Among gainers, Mobileye (MBLY) added 4% after the autonomous driving technologies company exceeded analyst estimates with its fiscal Q3 results and guided Q4 revenue above the consensus view. It sees Q4 revenue in the range of $527 million to $545 million compared with the Capital IQ consensus looking for $482.9 million in Q4 revenue.

MongoDB (MDB) raced almost 23% higher after the data-management company topped Wall Street expectations with its fiscal Q3 results and projected a surprise Q4 profit and above-consensus revenue for the quarter. Excluding one-time items, it sees fiscal Q4 net income in the range of $0.06 to $0.08 per share on revenue ranging between $334 million and $337 million. Analysts, on average, are looking for an adjusted Q4 net loss of $0.13 per share on $314.8 million in revenue.

