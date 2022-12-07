Technology Sector Update for 12/07/2022: MDB, CLFD, META, XLK, SOXX

Technology stocks were leaning lower premarket Wednesday. The Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLK) was down 0.58%, and the Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (SOXX) was recently slipping past 1%.

MongoDB (MDB) was gaining over 25% in value after it posted fiscal Q3 adjusted earnings of $0.23 per diluted share, up from $0.03 a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected a loss of $0.17 per share.

Clearfield (CLFD) was down more than 6% after it priced a public offering of 1.2 million common shares at $100 per share for expected gross proceeds of about $120 million, up from the initial offering size of $100 million.

Meta Platforms (META) is facing restrictions on personalized ads based on rulings approved by EU privacy regulators, The Wall Street Journal reported, citing people familiar with the decision. Meta Platforms was slightly lower recently.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.