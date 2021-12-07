Technology Sector Update for 12/07/2021: MDB,MNTV,APPS

Technology stocks were leading the broader Tuesday markets higher, with the SPDR Technology Select Sector ETF (XLK) rising 3.5% while the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index was advancing more than 5.0% this afternoon.

In company news, MongoDB (MDB) raced more than 17% higher after overnight topping analyst estimates with both its fiscal Q3 results and its Q4 forecast and the database company also raised its FY22 guidance above Street views. The company is now projecting a non-GAAP net loss of $0.71 to $0.74 per share, narrowing its prior range expecting a $1.13 to $1.20 per share adjusted loss on between $846.3 to $849.3 million in revenue, up from $805 million to $811 million previously. Analysts, on average, are expecting a $1.11 per share loss, excluding one-time items, on $813.2 million in revenue.

Momentive Global (MNTV) rose over 13% after Legion Partners urged the Momentive board to scrap the software company's proposed merger with Zendesk (ZEN), with the hedge fund criticizing the panel's decision to accept an all-stock offer valuing Momentive at $28 per share over a prior bid by another firm offering $27.25 per share in cash. Legion also said it would it not vote its 1.4% ownership stake in favor of the deal and plans to nominate an alternative director slate at Momentive's next annual meeting.

Digital Turbine (APPS) climbed 12.5% after Macquarie raised its stock rating for the mobile networking products firm to outperform from neutral and set an $80 price target for the company's shares.

