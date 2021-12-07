Technology Sector Update for 12/07/2021: MDB, INTC, PLTR, XLK, SOXX

Technology stocks were rallying premarket Tuesday. The Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLK) was more than 1% higher while the Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (SOXX) was recently climbing past 2%.

MongoDB (MDB) was surging by more than 21% after the company narrowed its fiscal Q3 adjusted loss to $0.11 per share from a loss of $0.31 per share a year ago. Analysts polled by Capital IQ estimated an adjusted loss of $0.38.

Intel (INTC) was up over 7% after unveiling plans for an initial public offering in the US of its Mobileye self-driving car unit in mid-2022. A final decision on the plan will be subject to market conditions, the company said.

Palantir Technologies (PLTR) was advancing by more than 2% after saying it is partnering with Merck KGaA to provide the Athinia secure collaborative data analytics platform for the semiconductor industry.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.