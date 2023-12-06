News & Insights

Technology Sector Update for 12/06/2023: YEXT, S, NIO, META

December 06, 2023 — 03:52 pm EST

Tech stocks were lower late Wednesday afternoon, with the Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLK) declining 0.8% and the SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (XSD) down by 0.5%.

The Philadelphia Semiconductor index was shedding 0.7%.

In corporate news, Yext (YEXT) shares slumped 22% after the company cut its fiscal 2024 revenue guidance, despite raising its earnings projection.

SentinelOne (S) shares soared 17%, a day after the company reported better-than-expected fiscal Q3 results.

Nio (NIO) shares jumped 5.4% after the company late Tuesday reported higher Q3 revenue.

Meta Platforms (META), its chief executive Mark Zuckerberg, and its subsidiaries including Instagram are facing a lawsuit filed by New Mexico Attorney General Raul Torrez, who alleged that Meta's Facebook and Instagram have exposed children to sexual content and human trafficking. Meta shares were fractionally lower.

