Technology Sector Update for 12/06/2023: S, META, NIO

Tech stocks were mixed Wednesday afternoon, with the Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLK) decreasing 0.6% and the SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (XSD) up 0.4%.

The Philadelphia Semiconductor index was down 0.3%.

In corporate news, SentinelOne (S) shares soared almost 16%, a day after the company reported better-than-expected fiscal Q3 results.

Nio (NIO) shares jumped 7% after the company late Tuesday reported higher Q3 revenue.

Meta Platforms (META), its chief executive Mark Zuckerberg and its subsidiaries including Instagram are facing a lawsuit filed by New Mexico Attorney General Raul Torrez, who alleged that Meta's Facebook and Instagram have exposed children to sexual content and human trafficking. Meta shares were rising 0.3%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.