Technology Sector Update for 12/06/2023: S, BOX, CRDO, XLK, XSD

Technology stocks were gaining premarket Wednesday, with the Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLK) and SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (XSD) up 0.7%.

SentinelOne (S) was 18% higher after reporting late Tuesday that its fiscal Q3 non-GAAP loss narrowed to $0.03 per diluted share from a loss of $0.16 a year earlier. Revenue for the quarter ended Oct. 31 was $164.2 million, up from $115.3 million a year earlier.

Box (BOX) said it expects fiscal Q4 adjusted EPS of $0.38 to $0.39 on revenue of $262 million to $264 million. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expect normalized EPS of $0.43 on revenue of $267.2 million. Box was down more than 12% in recent Wednesday premarket activity.

Credo Technology Group Holding (CRDO) was more than 3% lower after it priced an underwritten public offering of 10 million ordinary shares at $17.50 per share.

