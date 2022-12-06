Technology
Technology Sector Update for 12/06/2022: GTLB, SONY, DQ, XLK, SOXX

December 06, 2022 — 09:02 am EST

Technology stocks were climbing premarket Tuesday. The Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLK) was up 0.01%, and the Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (SOXX) was 0.24% higher recently.

GitLab (GTLB) was gaining more than 14% after saying its Q3 non-GAAP loss narrowed to $0.10 per share from a per-share loss of $0.34 a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected a non-GAAP per-share loss of $0.15.

Sony (SONY) is ready to make humanoid robots once it finds the application to use the technology, Reuters reported, citing Chief Technology Officer Hiroaki Kitano. Sony was recently down more than 2%.

Daqo New Energy (DQ) was slightly advancing after saying it expects its phase 5B expansion project in Inner Mongolia, China, to expand its polysilicon production capacity by 100,000 metric tons to 305,000 metric tons by the end of 2023.

