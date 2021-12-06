Technology
Technology Sector Update for 12/06/2021: SOL, SAIC, DOCU

Technology stocks were mixed premarket Monday. The Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLK) was up 0.1%, and the Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (SOXX) was 0.5% lower.

Renesola (SOL) advanced 3.4% after announcing its board of directors has approved a buyback of $50 million of the company's outstanding American depositary shares, effective immediately.

Science Applications International (SAIC) was up 5.2% after raising its 2022 financial outlook on the back of better-than-projected Q3 results.

DocuSign (DOCU) shares were more than 1.7% lower, extending losses from last week when the company issued weaker-than-expected Q4 revenue guidance.

