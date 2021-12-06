Technology
Technology Sector Update for 12/06/2021: DGLY,SAIC,ZS

Technology stocks were rebounding from early weakness, with the SPDR Technology Select Sector ETF (XLK) Monday rising 0.7% but the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index was down 0.8% this afternoon.

In company news, Digital Ally (DGLY) increased 8.7% after the wearable cameras and digital storage company Monday authorized a new $10 million stock buyback program to run through the end of 2022.

Science Applications International (SAIC) rose 3.1% after Monday reporting adjusted net income and revenue for its fiscal Q3 ended Oct. 29 exceeding Wall Street expectations and the company raised its FY22 profit outlook. The company also said it received a $1.1 billion contract from the US Navy for its MK 48 MOD 7 torpedo afterbody tailcones and MK29 Mod 0 Warshot fuel tanks.

Zscaler (ZS) slid over 13% following a Daiwa Securities downgrade of the cloud security company to underperform from neutral previously.

