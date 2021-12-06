Technology Sector Update for 12/06/2021: CDAY,CDAY.TO,DGLY,SAIC,ZS

Technology stocks continued to rebound from their early weakness, with the SPDR Technology Select Sector ETF (XLK) late Monday rising 1.0% and the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index trimming its Monday loss to less than 0.1% this afternoon.

In company news, Ceridian HCM Holding (CDAY) was edging almost 1% lower after the human capital management software firm Monday announced its purchase of payroll processor ADAM HCM, adding to Ceridian's presence in 33 countries across Central and South America and the Caribbean. Financial terms were not disclosed.

Zscaler (ZS) slid over 12% following a Daiwa Securities downgrade of the cloud security company to underperform from neutral previously.

Among gainers, Science Applications International (SAIC) rose fractionally after Monday reporting adjusted net income and revenue for its fiscal Q3 ended Oct. 29 exceeding Wall Street expectations and the company raised its FY22 profit outlook. The company also said it received a $1.1 billion contract from the US Navy for its MK 48 MOD 7 torpedo afterbody tailcones and MK29 Mod 0 Warshot fuel tanks.

Digital Ally (DGLY) increased 8.9% after the wearable cameras and digital storage company Monday authorized a new $10 million stock buyback program to run through the end of 2022.

