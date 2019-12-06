Technology Sector Update for 12/06/2019: YEXT, PD, DOMO, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG

Top Technology Stocks:

MSFT: +0.61%

AAPL: +0.53%

IBM: +0.45%

CSCO: +0.76%

GOOG: +0.68%

Most top technology stocks were climbing pre-market Friday.

Stocks moving on news include:

(-) Yext (YEXT), which was slumping more than 23% after posting a fiscal Q3 non-GAAP net loss per share of $0.19, wider than the $0.10 loss per share reported last year and the $0.18 loss per share estimated by Capital IQ analysts on average.

(-) PagerDuty (PD) was declining by more than 18% as it booked a larger-than-expected non-GAAP Q3 net loss and projected an adjusted net loss for the current quarter that also trailed Wall Street forecasts. The company booked a $0.10 per share net loss, improving on a $0.24 per share adjusted loss last year but still missing the Capital IQ consensus expecting a $0.09 per share non-GAAP net loss.

(+) Domo (DOMO) was up 20% after reporting a fiscal Q3 net loss of $0.85 per share, compared with a loss of $1.06 per share in the year-ago quarter. Analysts polled by Capital IQ were expecting a net loss of $1.01 per share.

