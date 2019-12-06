Technology Sector Update for 12/06/2019: MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG, UBER, YEXT, PD, DOMO

Top Technology Stocks:

MSFT: +0.85%

AAPL: +1.94%

IBM: +1.00%

CSCO: +0.93%

GOOG: +1.00%

Technology stocks were rising in recent trading, with the shares of tech companies in the S&P 500 advancing just over 1% while the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index was rising more than 1.5%.

Stocks moving on news include:

(-) Uber (UBER) was almost 2% lower after the company received a total of 5,981 reports of sexual assault for the years 2018 and 2017.

(-) Yext (YEXT) pared some early losses but was still down 15% after posting a fiscal Q3 non-GAAP net loss per share of $0.19, wider than the $0.10 loss per share reported last year and the $0.18 loss per share estimate in a Capital IQ poll.

(-) PagerDuty (PD) was dropping almost 12% as it booked a larger-than-expected non-GAAP Q3 net loss and projected an adjusted net loss for the current quarter that also trailed Wall Street forecasts. The company booked a $0.10 per share net loss, improving on a $0.24 per share adjusted loss last year but still missing the Capital IQ consensus expecting a $0.09 per share non-GAAP net loss.

(+) Domo (DOMO) was up 17% after reporting a fiscal Q3 net loss of $0.85 per share, compared with a loss of $1.06 per share in the year-ago quarter. Analysts polled by Capital IQ were expecting a net loss of $1.01 per share.

