Technology Sector Update for 12/05/2023: MSFT, ERIC, NOK, T, GTLB

Tech stocks were mixed in late Tuesday afternoon trading, with the Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLK) rising 0.5% and the Philadelphia Semiconductor index falling 0.5%.

In corporate news, Microsoft (MSFT) said Tuesday it is adjusting prices for cloud and software services in several currencies starting next year to ensure consistent pricing across different geographies. Its shares added 0.8%.

Ericsson (ERIC) shares jumped 4.3% after AT&T (T) announced a collaboration with the company to deploy radio access networks in the US.

Nokia (NOK) said AT&T's plans to use other vendors for radio access networks will cut into its revenue from AT&T over the next two to three years and push back its timeline for reaching double-digit operating margin by up to two years. Nokia shares fell almost 5%.

GitLab (GTLB) jumped 11% after saying late Monday it swung to fiscal Q3 non-GAAP earnings of $0.09 per diluted share from a loss of $0.10 a year earlier. Analysts surveyed by Capital IQ expected a non-GAAP loss of $0.01.

