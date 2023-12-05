Technology Sector Update for 12/05/2023: GTLB, NOK, T, TTWO, XLK, XSD

Technology stocks were falling premarket Tuesday with the Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLK) down 0.3% and the SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (XSD) 0.6% lower.

GitLab (GTLB) was gaining over 13% in value after saying it swung to fiscal Q3 non-GAAP earnings of $0.09 per diluted share from a loss of $0.10 a year earlier. Analysts surveyed by Capital IQ expected a non-GAAP loss of $0.01.

Nokia (NOK) was down more than 6% after saying AT&T's (T) plan to use other vendors in deploying an open radio access network will cut into its revenue from AT&T over the next two to three years and push back its timeline for reaching double-digit operating margin by up to two years.

Take-Two Interactive Software's (TTWO) RockStar Games publishing label said Grand Theft Auto VI will be available for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S systems in 2025. Take-Two Interactive Software was down over 3% pre-bell.

