Technology Sector Update for 12/05/2023: ERIC, NOK, T, GTLB

December 05, 2023 — 01:50 pm EST

Tech stocks were mixed in Tuesday afternoon trading, with the Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLK) rising 0.4% and the Philadelphia Semiconductor index falling 0.6%.

In corporate news, Ericsson (ERIC) shares jumped 5.1% after AT&T (T) announced a collaboration project with the company to deploy radio access networks in the US.

Nokia (NOK) said AT&T's plans to use other vendors to deploy radio access networks will cut into its revenue from AT&T over the next two to three years and push back its timeline for reaching double-digit operating margin by up to two years. Nokia shares fell 4.8%.

GitLab (GTLB) jumped 13% after saying it swung to fiscal Q3 non-GAAP earnings of $0.09 per diluted share from a loss of $0.10 a year earlier. Analysts surveyed by Capital IQ expected a non-GAAP loss of $0.01.

