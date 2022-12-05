Technology
Technology Sector Update for 12/05/2022: INFY, NXPL, RXMD, SAIC

December 05, 2022 — 01:43 pm EST

Technology stocks were declining in Monday trading, with the SPDR Technology Select Sector ETF (XLK) falling 1.6% and the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index sliding 1.0% this afternoon.

In company news, Infosys (INFY) declined 2.5%. The digital services company said it set up a new proximity center in Gothenburg, Sweden, as part of its localization strategy in the Nordic region.

NextPlat (NXPL) was 1.8% higher, rebounding from a recent 2.5% slide, after the ecommerce consulting company said Cecile Munnik began Nov. 14 as its new chief financial officer. Munnik currently is the CFO at OTC-listed Progressive Care (RXMD), joining NextPlat CEO Charles Fernandez in dual roles at the two companies.

Science Applications International (SAIC) gained 4.4% after the technology consultants increased its adjusted earnings and revenue forecasts for fiscal 2023 following better-than-expected Q3 results. The company raised the bottom end of its prior profit guidance by $0.05 to a new range of $7.05 to $7.20 per share on around $7.6 billion in revenue this year compared with its previous outlook expecting between $7.5 billion to $7.55 billion. The analyst consensus is looking for non-GAAP net income of $7.08 per share during the 12 months ending Jan. 31 on $7.53 billion in revenue.

