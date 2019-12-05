Technology
Technology Sector Update for 12/05/2019: SEAC, WORK, ESTC, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG

Top Technology Stocks:

MSFT: +0.27%

AAPL: +0.64%

IBM: Flat

CSCO: +0.21%

GOOG: +0.63%

Technology heavyweights were mostly trading higher pre-market Thursday.

Early movers include:

(+) SeaChange International (SEAC), which was advancing more than 21% after it reported a non-GAAP income from operations of $0.14 per share for its fiscal Q3 ended Oct. 31, compared with a non-GAAP net loss of $0.01 a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ were expecting a non-GAAP profit of $0.05.

(+) Slack Technologies (WORK) was up more than 3% as its adjusted loss narrowed sharply to $0.02 per share in Q3 from $0.30 per share a year earlier, a smaller loss than analysts' estimates of $0.08 per share in a Capital IQ survey. Revenue grew 60% to $168.7 million from a year ago, also exceeding the $156.14 million estimate.

(-) Elastic (ESTC) was slumping more than 14% even after posting a fiscal Q2 non-GAAP loss of $0.22 per share that beat the consensus analyst estimate for a loss of $0.31.

