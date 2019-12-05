Technology Sector Update for 12/05/2019: SCWX,VRNT,IIVI,EAF,BBU,BBU-UN.TO,MS

Top Tech Stocks

MSFT +0.11%

AAPL +1.44%

IBM -0.11%

CSCO -0.91%

GOOG +0.39%

Technology stocks were rising moderately in late trading, with the shares of tech stocks in the S&P 500 advancing just under 0.4% while the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index was rising slightly more than 0.3%.

Among technology stocks moving on news:

(+) SecureWorks (SCWX) was ahead over 25% after the cybersecurity firm reported a surprise adjusted Q3 profit and projected non-GAAP net income for the current quarter compared with analyst estimates expecting another quarterly loss. The company Thursday also said it has hired Paul Parrish to be its new chief financial officer. The current CIOX Health finance chief will join SecureWorks on Dec. 9.

In other sector news:

(+) Verint Systems (VRNT) Thursday climbed more than 7% after the verification and surveillance software firm reported non-GAAP earnings of $0.94 per share for its Q3 ended Oct. 31, improving on an $0.85 adjusted profit during the year-ago period and beating the Capital IQ consensus for $0.86.

(+) II-VI (IIVI) rose over 4% after the company announced a multi-year deal valued at more than $100 million with an unnamed customer to supply silicon carbide substrates for gallium nitride radio-frequency power amplifiers used in 5G wireless base stations.

(-) GrafTech International (EAF) dropped 10% after the electronic components said majority investor Brookfield Business Partners (BBU) is planning to sell 11.18 million GrafTech shares to Morgan Stanley (MS) through a Rule 144 secondary block trade. The company also will repurchase $250 million of its shares from Brookfield Business Partners at the same price as the block trade.

