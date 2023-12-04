News & Insights

Technology Sector Update for 12/04/2023: UBER, JBL, SPOT, GLW, XLK, XSD

December 04, 2023 — 09:06 am EST

Technology stocks were slipping pre-bell Monday with the Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLK) down 0.8%, while the SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (XSD) was 0.3% lower.

Uber Technologies (UBER) and Jabil (JBL) are set to join the S&P 500 index, S&P Dow Jones Indices said. Uber Technologies was up more than 5% and Jabil was gaining 2% in premarket activity.

Spotify Technology (SPOT) Chief Executive Daniel Ek said the company is cutting about 17% of its workforce. Spotify Technology was rallying past 6% pre-bell.

Corning (GLW) was 0.3% lower after it filed a registration statement for the potential sale of an unspecified amount of its securities from time to time.

