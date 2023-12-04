News & Insights

Technology Sector Update for 12/04/2023: INTC, SPOT, SPCE

December 04, 2023 — 01:52 pm EST

Tech stocks were lower Monday afternoon, with the Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLK) decreasing 1.5% and the Philadelphia Semiconductor index shedding 1.6%.

In corporate news, Intel (INTC) has partially won an appeal to overturn a jury's verdict in the patent infringement case filed by VLSI Technology, with the US Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit reversing the judgment of infringement of one patent and affirming the infringement of a second patent. Intel shares were falling 3.4%.

Spotify (SPOT) shares gained 7.7% after Chief Executive Daniel Ek said the company is cutting about 17% of its workforce.

Virgin Galactic (SPCE) founder Richard Branson said he won't put more investment into the unprofitable space tourism startup, the Financial Times reported Saturday. The company's shares slumped 17%.

