Technology
DOMO

Technology Sector Update for 12/03/2021: DOMO,DOCU,CD,MRVL

Contributor
MT Newswires MTNewswires
Published

Technology stocks continued to lose ground during Friday trading, with the SPDR Technology Select Sector ETF (XLK) slipping 2.6% while the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index was falling 1.0% this afternoon.

In company news, Domo (DOMO) dropped 25% after the enterprise communications firm issued FY22 earnings projections trailing Wall Street estimates, projecting a non-GAAP net loss for the 12 months ending Jan. 31 in a range of $1.30 to $1.26 per share. Analysts, on average, have been modeling a $1.32 per share loss at Domo this year.

Chindata (CD) was 32% lower this afternoon, earlier sliding 63% to a record low of $5.41 a share after the Chinese data-center services firm said CEO Jing Ju was leaving the company, effective immediately. Fei Xu from Bain Capital's portfolio group was named interim chief executive during the search for a permanent CEO.

DocuSign (DOCU) plunged Friday, tumbling 43% after the online signatures company projected Q4 revenue lagging analyst estimates by at least $11 million. The company is expecting Q4 revenue in a range of $557 million to $563 million compared with the Capital IQ consensus looking for $573.9 million for revenue for the three months ending Jan. 31.

On the winning side, Marvell Technologies (MRVL) increased almost 18% on Friday after the electronic components manufacturer reported improved fiscal Q3 results, topping Wall Street expectations, and also forecast non-GAAP earnings and revenue for the current quarter exceeding analyst estimates. For its Q4 ending Jan. 31, Marvell is projecting adjusted net income in a range of $0.45 to $0.51 per share on $1.32 billion in revenue, plus or minus about $40 million. The Street is at $0.42 per share and $1.21 billion, respectively.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

DOMO DOCU CD MRVL

Latest Technology Videos

See more videos

MTNewswires

Founded in 1999, MT Newswires (formerly known as Midnight Trader) is a leading provider of original source, multi-asset class, real-time, global financial news and information to most of the largest banks, brokerage firms and professional market data, trading & research applications in North America.

Learn More

More from MTNewswires

Explore Technology

Explore

Most Popular