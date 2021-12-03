Technology Sector Update for 12/03/2021: DOMO,DOCU,CD,MRVL

Technology stocks continued to lose ground during Friday trading, with the SPDR Technology Select Sector ETF (XLK) slipping 2.6% while the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index was falling 1.0% this afternoon.

In company news, Domo (DOMO) dropped 25% after the enterprise communications firm issued FY22 earnings projections trailing Wall Street estimates, projecting a non-GAAP net loss for the 12 months ending Jan. 31 in a range of $1.30 to $1.26 per share. Analysts, on average, have been modeling a $1.32 per share loss at Domo this year.

Chindata (CD) was 32% lower this afternoon, earlier sliding 63% to a record low of $5.41 a share after the Chinese data-center services firm said CEO Jing Ju was leaving the company, effective immediately. Fei Xu from Bain Capital's portfolio group was named interim chief executive during the search for a permanent CEO.

DocuSign (DOCU) plunged Friday, tumbling 43% after the online signatures company projected Q4 revenue lagging analyst estimates by at least $11 million. The company is expecting Q4 revenue in a range of $557 million to $563 million compared with the Capital IQ consensus looking for $573.9 million for revenue for the three months ending Jan. 31.

On the winning side, Marvell Technologies (MRVL) increased almost 18% on Friday after the electronic components manufacturer reported improved fiscal Q3 results, topping Wall Street expectations, and also forecast non-GAAP earnings and revenue for the current quarter exceeding analyst estimates. For its Q4 ending Jan. 31, Marvell is projecting adjusted net income in a range of $0.45 to $0.51 per share on $1.32 billion in revenue, plus or minus about $40 million. The Street is at $0.42 per share and $1.21 billion, respectively.

