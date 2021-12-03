Technology Sector Update for 12/03/2021: DOCU, SMAR, DOMO, YEXT

Technology stocks were advancing ahead of Friday's opening session. The Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLK) was up 0.4% and the iShares Semiconductor ETF (SOXX) was 1.3% higher recently.

DocuSign (DOCU) shares fell more than 32% after the company reported higher fiscal Q3 results but provided Q4 and full-year guidance below Street projections.

In other company news, Smartsheet (SMAR) was more than 17% higher after reporting a narrower Q3 loss and issuing Q4 and fiscal 2022 revenue ahead of market estimates.

Yext (YEXT) was up 9% on higher fiscal Q3 revenue and a raised fiscal 2022 outlook.

Domo (DOMO) dropped 4.7% as the cloud software company guided its fiscal 2022 net loss below analyst expectations.

