Technology Sector Update for 12/03/2021: DOCU, CD, MRVL

Technology stocks were falling hard in Friday trading, with the SPDR Technology Select Sector ETF (XLK) slipping 2.4% while the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index was falling 0.5% this afternoon.

In company news, DocuSign (DOCU) plunged Friday, recently sinking 42% to its lowest share price since May 2020, after the online signatures company projected Q4 revenue lagging analyst estimates by at least $11 million. The company is expecting Q4 revenue in a range of $557 million to $563 million compared with the Capital IQ consensus looking for $573.9 million for revenue for the three months ending Jan. 31.

Chindata (CD) was nearly 32% lower this afternoon, earlier sliding 63% to a record low of $5.41 a share, after the Chinese data-center services firm said CEO Jing Ju was leaving the company, effective immediately. Fei Xu from Bain Capital's portfolio group was named interim chief executive during the search for a permanent CEO.

Marvell Technologies (MRVL) increased more than 18% after the electronic components manufacturer reported improved fiscal Q3 results, topping Wall Street expectations, and also forecast non-GAAP earnings and revenue for the current quarter exceeding analyst estimates. For its Q4 ending Jan. 31, Marvell is projecting adjusted net income in a range of $0.45 to $0.51 per share on $1.32 billion in revenue, plus or minus 3%. The Street is at $0.42 per share and $1.21 billion, respectively.

