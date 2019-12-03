Technology Sector Update for 12/03/2019: NOK,AYX,FLIR,DOYU,CLDR

Top Tech Stocks

MSFT -0.38%

AAPL -2.00%

IBM -0.41%

CSCO -1.22%

GOOG +0.58%

Technology stocks still were falling shortly ahead of Tuesday's closing bell, with the shares of tech stocks in the S&P 500 declining nearly 1.0% while the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index was slipping over 1.6%.

Among technology stocks moving on news:

(+) Nokia (NOK) was edging higher in late Tuesday trade, recovering from a mid-day slide, after board chairman Risto Siilasmaa said he will not stand for re-election and will step down when his current term ends at the networking equipment company's next annual meeting in early April. The Nokia board's corporate governance and nomination committee is recommending vice-chair Sari Baldauf succeed Siilasmaa, subject to her re-election during the April 8 annual meeting.

In other sector news:

(+) FLIR Systems (FLIR) was down almost 1%. The imaging and diagnostics technology company Tuesday announced an unspecified strategic investment in privately held Providence Photonics in exchange for exclusive access to its software that quantifies invisible gas emissions. FLIR also will work with Providence to deploy its quantification algorithms with its =FLIR OGI cameras and digital services.

(-) Alteryx (AYX) rose 1% after the data analytics company Tuesday said it has hired Scott Davidson to its newly created position of chief operating officer. Davidson most recently was chief financial officer and COO at Hortonworks and helped negotiate its January 2019 merger with Cloudera (CLDR).

(-) DouYu International (DOYU) slid over 3% after JPMorgan lowered its stock rating for the Chinese entertain platform to neutral from overweight previously and also cut its price target for the company's stock by $2 to $8 a share.

