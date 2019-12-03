Technology Sector Update for 12/03/2019: COUP, ABIL, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG

Top Technology Stocks:

MSFT: -1.14%

AAPL: -2.05%

IBM: -0.70%

CSCO: -0.89%

GOOG: -0.91%

Technology giants were declining pre-bell Tuesday.

Early movers include:

(-) Coupa Software (COUP), which was more than 6% lower even after it reported a fiscal Q3 non-GAAP net income of $0.20 per share, compared with $0.08 per share in the year-ago quarter. Analysts polled by Capital IQ were expecting a profit of $0.06 per share.

(+) Ability (ABIL) was surging by more than 64% after saying its wholly owned unit, Ability Computers and Software Industries, has secured new contracts for its strategic interception solutions. The subsidiary expects to receive fees in the aggregate amount of up to $9 million.

In other sector news:

(-) Apple (AAPL) failed to win a federal court's approval to dismiss a class action suit filed against the company for violating consumer protection laws because of allegedly faulty MacBook keyboards, media reported. Apple was recently down more than 2%.

