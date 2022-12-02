Technology Sector Update for 12/02/2022: ASAN,PATH,IOT

Technology stocks were declining on Friday, with the SPDR Technology Select Sector ETF (XLK) falling 1.4% and the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index sliding 2.6% this afternoon.

In company news, Asana (ASAN) dropped over 10% after forecasting Q4 revenue in a range of $144 million to $146 million, lagging the Capital IQ consensus expecting the work management software firm to generate $151.1 million in revenue for the three months ending in late January.

UiPath (PATH) rose almost 12% after late Thursday reporting a surprise adjusted Q3 profit of $0.05 per share, improving on the break-even quarter during the year-ago quarter and beating the Capital IQ consensus expecting a normalized net Q3 loss of $0.01 per share. Revenue for the automation software firm increased 19% year-over-year, growing to $262.7 million and also topping the $255.9 million analyst mean.

Samsara (IOT) gained nearly 24% after the cloud software company narrowed its non-GAAP Q3 net loss from year-ago levels, exceeding analyst estimates, while revenue for the three months ended Oct. 29 increased 49% year-over-year to $169.8 million and beating analyst estimates by $14.4 million. Samsara also trimmed its projected FY23 net loss and raised its revenue forecast for the 12 months ending Jan. 31.

