Technology Sector Update for 12/02/2022: ASAN, ZS, MRVL, XLK, SOXX

Technology stocks were retreating pre-bell Friday. The Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLK) was more than 1% lower and the Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (SOXX) was recently down more than 2%.

Asana (ASAN) was shedding over 14% in value, a day after it posted a fiscal Q3 adjusted diluted net loss of $0.26 per share, compared with a loss of $0.23 per share a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected a loss of $0.32.

Zscaler (ZS) reported fiscal Q1 non-GAAP net income late Thursday of $0.29 per diluted share, up from $0.14 per share a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected $0.26 per share. Zscaler was down more than 10% pre-bell Friday.

Marvell Technology (MRVL) reported fiscal Q3 adjusted earnings late Thursday of $0.57 per diluted share, up from $0.43 a year ago. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected $0.59. Marvell Technology was declining more than 5% in recent premarket activity.

