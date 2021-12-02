Technology Sector Update for 12/02/2021: SNOW, MEI, JKS, XLK, SOXX

Technology stocks were slipping pre-bell Thursday. The Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLK) was down 0.73% and the iShares Semiconductor Sector ETF (SOXX) was recently declining by 0.78%

Snowflake (SNOW) was gaining more than 11% after it reported a Q3 loss of $0.51 per share, narrower than a loss of $1.01 per share a year ago. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected a GAAP loss of $0.61.

Methode Electronics (MEI) was declining by almost 9% as it posted fiscal Q2 net earnings of $0.72 per diluted share, down from $1.01 a year earlier. A single analyst out of two polled by Capital IQ expected net earnings of $0.69.

JinkoSolar (JKS) said its principal operating subsidiary Jinko Solar has agreed to supply photovoltaic modules to Aldo Solar, a distributor of solar energy products in Brazil. JinkoSolar was up nearly 2% in recent trading.

