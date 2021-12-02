Technology Sector Update for 12/02/2021: SNOW

Technology stocks were mostly higher, with the SPDR Technology Select Sector ETF (XLK) Thursday rising 0.9% although the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index was falling 0.1% this afternoon. In company news, Snowflake (SNOW) rose almost 14% after the data platform company late Wednesday reported a Q3 loss of $0.51 per share, nearly halving its $1.01 per share loss during the same quarter last year and beating the Capital IQ consensus expecting a $0.61 per share loss for the three months ended Oct. 31.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.