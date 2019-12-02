Technology Sector Update for 12/02/2019: NOK, STM, GOOG, GOOGL, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO

Top Technology Stocks:

MSFT: +0.22%

AAPL: +0.28%

IBM: +0.04%

CSCO: +0.26%

GOOG: Flat

Leading technology stocks were mostly higher pre-market Monday.

In other sector news:

(+) Nokia (NOK) is working to resolve complaints regarding its patent licensing fees, according to several media outlets. Nokia was rallying in recent trading.

(+) STMicroelectronics (STM) was slightly advancing after saying it has completed the full acquisition of Swedish silicon carbide wafer manufacturer Norstel after exercising the option to buy the remaining 45% stake in the company that it did not already own.

(=) The UK Competition and Markets Authority said pre-market Monday it has launched a probe into Alphabet unit Google's (GOOG, GOOGL) acquisition of Looker Data Sciences. Google was recently unchanged.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.