Technology Sector Update for 12/02/2019: CRWD,ASPU,RESN

Top Tech Stocks

MSFT -1.16%

AAPL -0.88%

IBM -1.22%

CSCO -1.22%

GOOG -1.08%

Technology stocks backed away from their session lows this afternoon although the shares of tech stocks in the S&P 500 still were dropping over 1.3% while the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index also was falling more than 1.3%.

Among technology stocks moving on news:

(-) CrowdStrike (CRWD) fell 5% after RW Baird & C0 Monday cut its price target for the cloud security company by $10 to $65 a share and reiterated its neutral rating for its stock.

In other sector news:

(+) Resonant (RESN) climbed almost 1% after the mobile components company Monday named Dylan Kelly as its new chief operating officer, effective immediately. Kelly joins Resonant from Peregrine Semiconductor, where he was served as president and the chief of operations for the chipmaker.

(-) Aspen Group (ASPU) fell nearly 3% after the education technology company selected board member and former Global Payments (GPN) and Interpublic Group (IPG) executive Frank Cotroneo to be its new chief financial officer, effective immediately. Cotroneo previously was chief operating officer of Global Payments' Netspend unit and also was chief financial officer at Interpublic's Acxiom marketing data subsidiary.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.