Technology Sector Update for 12/02/2019: ASPU,RESN,DELL

(Corrects under DELL, Chief Commercial Officer Marius Haas will retire from the company at the end of this fiscal year, not that Haas will be stepping down as COO. A correct version follows.)

Technology stocks were sharply lower to begin the new month, with the shares of tech companies in the S&P 500 dropping more than 1.5% while the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index was down almost 1.4%.

(-) Aspen Group (ASPU) fell over 3% after the education technology company selected board member and former Global Payments (GPN) and Interpublic Group (IPG) executive Frank Cotroneo to be its new chief financial officer, effective immediately. Cotroneo previously was chief operating officer of Global Payments' Netspend unit and also was chief financial officer at Interpublic's Acxiom marketing data subsidiary.

(+) Resonant (RESN) climbed almost 1% after the mobile components company Monday named Dylan Kelly as its new chief operating officer, effective immediately. Kelly joins Resonant from Peregrine Semiconductor, where he was served as president and the chief of operations for the chipmaker.

(-) Dell Technologies (DELL) dropped nearly 1%, giving back an early gain. The IT products and services company Monday said it has selected Jeff Clarke to be its new chief operating officer. Separately, Chief Commercial Officer Marius Haas is retiring at the end of Dell's fiscal year on Jan. 31.

